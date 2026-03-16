Today, Monday, March 16, sees patchy rain nearby with moderate breezes and temperatures near 11°C. Skies could stay partly cloudy through the night, offering a small chance of light rain later. Woking might see similar conditions, with minimal drizzle expected. Temperatures about 3°C overnight maintain a cool atmosphere until dawn.

Tomorrow remains dry under partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching about 13°C and a pleasant feel. Conditions stay bright for most hours, offering gentle breezes and decent visibility. Evening temperatures hover near 7°C, keeping the night relatively mild and free of significant rain threats. Skies may briefly clear before midnight.

The following day features abundant sunshine, pushing temperatures close to 16°C. Clear conditions dominate much of the afternoon, creating a warm vibe under steady sunlight. After dark, numbers dip to about 7°C, preserving comfortable overnight weather. No rain is expected, ensuring a bright outlook. Winds stay calm throughout daylight hours.

The next day stays sunny, with temperatures rising near 15°C by midday. Afternoon conditions remain clear, and the evening brings cooler air, drifting to about 5°C overnight. No rain disruptions appear on the horizon, preserving a stable forecast. Winds remain light, supporting outdoor settings. Skies could feature patchy cloud late.

The final weekday sees partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 13°C during midday hours. Patchy rain could appear but is unlikely to cause issues. No heavy showers are anticipated. Dusk drops readings to about 4°C. This weekend looks to carry on mild notes, echoing the stable pattern seen all week.

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