Today, Monday, March 16, sees patchy rain nearby with moderate breezes and temperatures near 11°C. Skies could stay partly cloudy through the night, offering a small chance of light rain later. Woking might see similar conditions, with minimal drizzle expected. Temperatures about 3°C overnight maintain a cool atmosphere until dawn.
Tomorrow remains dry under partly cloudy skies, with highs reaching about 13°C and a pleasant feel. Conditions stay bright for most hours, offering gentle breezes and decent visibility. Evening temperatures hover near 7°C, keeping the night relatively mild and free of significant rain threats. Skies may briefly clear before midnight.
The following day features abundant sunshine, pushing temperatures close to 16°C. Clear conditions dominate much of the afternoon, creating a warm vibe under steady sunlight. After dark, numbers dip to about 7°C, preserving comfortable overnight weather. No rain is expected, ensuring a bright outlook. Winds stay calm throughout daylight hours.
The next day stays sunny, with temperatures rising near 15°C by midday. Afternoon conditions remain clear, and the evening brings cooler air, drifting to about 5°C overnight. No rain disruptions appear on the horizon, preserving a stable forecast. Winds remain light, supporting outdoor settings. Skies could feature patchy cloud late.
The final weekday sees partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 13°C during midday hours. Patchy rain could appear but is unlikely to cause issues. No heavy showers are anticipated. Dusk drops readings to about 4°C. This weekend looks to carry on mild notes, echoing the stable pattern seen all week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.