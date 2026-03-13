Today, Friday, March 13, in Woking brings moderate rain through much of the day, with temperatures near 7°C and dropping to about 1°C by late evening. Conditions remain wet, so expect periods of drizzle before clearing briefly overnight. Strong breezes might accompany the showers, keeping the air feeling brisk at times.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning briefly, with temperatures near 9°C and morning lows about 0°C. Skies may brighten at times, offering occasional sunshine. Conditions stay fairly calm, though a brief shower could pop up in the evening. Late-night hours remain mostly dry, keeping any lingering drizzle to a minimum.
The following day brings another chance of patchy rain, with highs near 10°C and lows about 1°C. Showers could appear in the afternoon, but there should be drier breaks. Occasional drizzle may linger by evening, yet there could be glimpses of clearer skies before midnight.
Later on, patchy rain remains possible, with daytime readings near 10°C and overnight lows about 2°C. Occasional drizzle might develop, but extended dry spells are likely in between. Skies look mostly grey, yet lighter cloud cover could appear around midday, offering a short window of sunshine. The evening remains cool, though significant rainfall appears limited.
Afterwards, partly cloudy conditions dominate, with afternoon peaks near 12°C and lows about 6°C. Rain is unlikely, so the day should stay relatively clear. Gentle breezes help maintain comfortable weather through evening. Late hours remain mild, creating a pleasant conclusion to the period. Winds remain light, ensuring a stable atmosphere.
This article was automatically generated
