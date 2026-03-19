Today is Thursday, March 19 in Woking, filled with bright sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 16°C. Skies are expected to remain clear as evening sets in, with lows dropping to about 5°C overnight. No rain is predicted, so the day should stay pleasant and dry.
Tomorrow promises another bright forecast, with highs hovering near 14°C. Early hours may feel chilly about 5°C, but abundant sunshine will last through much of the day. A few clouds could move in by late evening, yet dry conditions are likely to persist.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing sunny spells and midday temperatures near 13°C. Morning lows sit about 2°C, but clear skies should quickly warm the day. No rain is on the horizon, maintaining the pleasant trend into the evening.
Sunday continues this weekend’s bright weather, peaking near 14°C by afternoon. Early hours rest about 2°C, yet sunny conditions help create a mild feel. Skies remain clear throughout, leaving rain out of the picture once again.
The new week begins with Monday offering partly cloudy skies and daytime peaks near 13°C. Early risers may notice temperatures about 4°C, yet these conditions should remain mostly dry. Occasional cloud cover is possible during late afternoon, but sunshine could still break through at times. Even as dusk settles, there’s little sign of rain, signalling a continued run of calm weather. The rest of the week looks to maintain mild patterns, with no major shift in conditions expected, ensuring a stable outlook for now, staying mostly pleasant.
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