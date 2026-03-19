The new week begins with Monday offering partly cloudy skies and daytime peaks near 13°C. Early risers may notice temperatures about 4°C, yet these conditions should remain mostly dry. Occasional cloud cover is possible during late afternoon, but sunshine could still break through at times. Even as dusk settles, there’s little sign of rain, signalling a continued run of calm weather. The rest of the week looks to maintain mild patterns, with no major shift in conditions expected, ensuring a stable outlook for now, staying mostly pleasant.