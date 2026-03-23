Today, Monday, March 23, is overcast, with only a slight chance of any rain. Temperatures near 13°C are anticipated alongside a mild low about 4°C. Cloud cover might persist through most of the day, but conditions should stay relatively calm. Woking expects a light breeze, creating generally comfortable weather.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain likely during midday, with temperatures near 14°C and lows around 7°C. Breezes could pick up at times, so a damp atmosphere is possible. Skies may brighten briefly, though lingering clouds keep the day somewhat grey.
Wednesday is poised for cooler conditions, with highs about 8°C and lows near 3°C. Patchy rain remains in the picture, though intermittent dry spells might emerge later. Gusts could become noticeable, adding a chill to the air, and the afternoon might feel fairly brisk overall.
Thursday looks unsettled once more, with a chance of patchy rain and a high close to 7°C. Night-time could approach 1°C, suggesting a rather chilly evening. Overcast skies might dominate, although occasional sun may break through. The breeze should persist, contributing to a crisp atmosphere across the region.
Friday brings another dose of patchy rain, with top temperatures near 11°C and lows about 2°C. Grey skies are expected to stick around, but there could be fleeting brighter moments. Conditions stay on the cool side, and occasional drizzle is still in the mix for parts of the day. This weekend might see an improvement in conditions, though showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures remain moderate, ensuring daytime weather.
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