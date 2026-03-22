Today, Sunday, March 22, brings partly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine. In Woking, conditions look dry, with temperatures near 13°C and only a slight breeze. Misty patches early on clear away, leaving a bright afternoon for most.
Tomorrow sees cloudy periods, keeping a grey tone through midday. Intervals of patchy rain are minimal, so any drizzle stays light. Daytime highs hover about 13°C, though some lower morning levels may persist before a mild rise.
The following day could bring early showers, especially by afternoon, as patchy rain sweeps across the region. Skies remain mostly overcast, but brief sun breaks may peek through. Peak readings reach about 14°C, offering a moderate feel despite occasional damp spells.
Wednesday leans wetter with intermittent rain and cooler air settling in. Afternoon temperatures hover near 8°C, keeping it crisp outside. Rainfall remains scattered, but heavier bursts cannot be ruled out later. Cloud cover dominates, reducing any chance of prolonged sunshine.
The next day sees a mix of patchy rain and occasional clear spells, with highs reaching about 8°C again. Conditions stay on the chilly side, though lighter breezes help reduce the wind’s impact. Rainfall probabilities remain high, so overcast conditions should linger into late evening.
Overall, the remainder of the week maintains a consistent pattern of unsettled weather. Cloudy skies dominate, with scattered rain persisting at intervals. Temperatures remain near single digits, occasionally nudging about 8°C during brief breaks in cloud cover. Sunshine opportunities are limited, leaving a generally damp feel. No major changes expected.
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