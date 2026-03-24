Today is Tuesday, March 24, and patchy rain is likely, although some brighter spells could appear by midday. Temperatures near 14°C might feel mild in the afternoon, but they could drop to about 7°C overnight. Brisk winds are possible, making for a lively day. Skies may turn cloudy at times.
Tomorrow could bring a chillier outlook, with patchy rain expected. Temperatures near 8°C might feel cool by midday, then dropping to about 4°C after dark. Cloud cover looks widespread, but occasional breaks may let in some sunshine. Breezes remain moderate. Rain chances stay high throughout the day, keeping conditions unsettled.
Thursday could bring sunshine early, turning to patchy rain later. Temperatures near 9°C should rise gently in the afternoon, but might slip to about 0°C at night. Skies could remain cloudy, though bursts of rain seem likely in many areas. A calmer breeze is anticipated, slightly easing the daytime chill.
Friday looks a bit warmer, with temperatures near 12°C by midday and about 5°C overnight. Showers remain possible, but a few drier spells might brighten up the afternoon. Overcast conditions could linger, though any breaks could bring sunshine. Winds stay light, supporting daytime conditions. Patchy rain remains probable at times.
This weekend in Woking looks unsettled, with the chance of patchy rain persisting. Temperatures near 11°C could provide mild midday conditions, while slipping to about 3°C overnight. Clear spells may appear in the morning, but light drizzle might return by late afternoon. Overall, expect shifting skies throughout the day ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.