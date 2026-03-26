Today, Thursday, March 26, in Woking sees partly cloudy skies with no rain on the cards. Temperatures peak about 9°C with a crisp start near 1°C in the morning. Light breezes move through, and brighter spells could appear by midday. Conditions remain mild, offering a pleasant forecast overall.
Tomorrow brings a wetter outlook, with patchy rain likely and temperatures climbing near 12°C. The early hours stay closer to about 3°C, so expect a cool morning. Clouds dominate the sky, but passing showers could break up in spots. Occasional drizzle keeps the forecast lively throughout the day.
This weekend starts on a damp note, with Saturday presenting more chances of rain and temperatures about 10°C. The morning opens near 2°C under partly cloudy conditions, then light drizzle may develop late morning. Sunny breaks might pop up briefly, though showers remain a possibility later in the afternoon.
The following day sees fewer rain risks, as Sunday’s weather turns partly cloudy with highs near 11°C. Early temperatures hover about 0°C, giving a chilly dawn. Skies could stay overcast at times, yet brighter conditions are expected to emerge. Light winds help maintain a generally gentle forecast.
Another day of mixed conditions unfolds on Monday, with patchy rain and temperatures about 13°C. Mornings stay near 8°C, hinting at a mild start. Light drizzle is possible around midday, though some drier intervals may appear. Cloud cover lingers, ensuring the forecast stays varied as the new week continues.
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