Today, Friday, March 27, brings unsettled weather with patchy rain and periods of drizzle. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dropping to about 3°C by late evening. Expect light wind and a chance of rain throughout the afternoon, keeping local weather conditions damp. This forecast sets the tone for a wet day.
Tomorrow continues with occasional rain, though it might ease at times. Temperatures near 9°C, dipping to about 2°C overnight. Conditions remain breezy under unsettled skies, so expect short bursts of drizzle in some areas. Local weather in Woking should see clouds and a brief sunny spell late in the day.
Expect a mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers. Temperatures about 9°C, dropping near 0°C overnight. A short period of light rain is possible in the evening, though skies remain mostly overcast and breezy. A gentle breeze keeps conditions cool overall. This day looks generally stable, with only some minor shifts.
Look for partially sunny weather Monday, with patchy rain likely at times. Temperatures near 11°C, lowering to about 5°C after dark. Clouds dominate much of the day, but occasional breaks allow some sunshine to peek through. Light drizzle may return in the late afternoon, making the overall forecast rather unsettled.
Expect a mild Tuesday featuring patchy rain, with temperatures about 16°C. Overnight lows hover near 4°C. Conditions begin overcast, though the afternoon may bring brief brighter intervals and less cloudy spells. A chance of light drizzle persists, but any showers should be short-lived. Warmer air offers a shift before nightfall.
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