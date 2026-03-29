Today, Sunday, March 29, delivers a mix of clear skies and patchy rain in Woking. Early hours are bright, while later in the afternoon, light rain drifts in. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 1°C keep things cool. Winds can get breezy but shouldn’t last all night.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain during the day with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 5°C. Brief sunny spells appear midday, though clouds persist. Showers may turn heavier in the afternoon, so expect a damp daily weather update. Winds stay moderate, but skies begin to clear after dusk.
Tuesday looks calmer, featuring occasional light rain and milder conditions. Temperatures near 15°C bring a pleasant climate shift, with overnight lows about 4°C. Cloud cover remains thick early on, but a few breaks in the afternoon allow a bit of sunshine. Breezes ease off, keeping the climate comfortable.
Wednesday remains partly cloudy, offering a mild weather update with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 5°C. Much of the day stays dry under scattered cloud cover. Sunny intervals appear around midday, boosting overall brightness. By nightfall, skies remain stable, with no significant shifts in weather.
Thursday continues with mostly cloudy conditions, featuring temperatures near 11°C and lows about 3°C. Dry spells dominate, though the chance of a brief sprinkle can’t be dismissed. Afternoon clouds linger, reducing sunshine, yet the day remains fairly settled. Rain remains minimal, keeping the local climate steady. By evening, a cooler breeze rolls in, wrapping up this stretch of daily weather updates.
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