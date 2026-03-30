Today, Monday, March 30, is looking mostly rainy with a few clearer spells in the morning. Temperatures near 11°C may feel fresher due to a brisk wind. Patchy rain is possible around midday, so overall weather conditions appear slightly mixed. Late afternoon could see light showers tapering off into the evening.
Tomorrow is forecast to remain unsettled, with patchy rain likely to develop by midday. Temperatures near 16°C are predicted, climbing much higher than today. Cloud cover may linger, though occasional breaks are expected during the afternoon. Gentle winds are on the menu, providing calmer conditions despite possible drizzle later on.
The day after looks quite cloudy, with patchy rain emerging around midday and temperatures near 13°C. Some dry intervals might appear, yet showers remain likely. Winds should be light, keeping conditions relatively mild. Skies could brighten briefly later, but overcast spells will persist, maintaining a damp feel across most areas.
The following day may deliver slightly milder weather, with temperatures near 12°C and more overcast skies. Light rain could fall intermittently, though occasional heavier bursts remain unlikely. Occasional cloud breaks could somewhat offer limited sunshine. A moderate breeze might help dry surfaces, but lingering drizzle remains in the local forecast.
Later, as we near the weekend, conditions stay changeable, with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C are anticipated, accompanied by a stronger breeze. Overcast periods might break briefly, letting some brighter moments through. In Woking, expect showery spells that could intensify overnight, extending unsettled weather trends further.
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