Today (Saturday, April 4) looks mostly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks. Patchy rain is expected, though it may be light around midday. Temperatures near 15°C could still feel pleasant during any brighter spells. Light breezes might accompany those passing clouds. Morning mist may lift fairly quickly, paving the way for brighter spells.
Tomorrow sees a cooler trend across Woking, with rainfall likely through the early hours. Light showers continue into the late morning, leaving conditions damp. Temperatures about 11°C might linger throughout the day before dropping at night. Thicker clouds could remain by late evening. Occasional gusts could enhance that cool sensation, especially in open areas.
Monday ushers in brighter skies, with plenty of sunny intervals. Some passing clouds linger, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures near 13°C will bring milder daytime weather, making it feel fresh but not chilly. Evening hours should remain dry and calm. Patches of cloud might drift in later, but no downpours loom.
Tuesday promises clear and sunny conditions, boosting temperatures close to 18°C. Clouds may roll through occasionally, but they are unlikely to spoil the sunshine. That day should remain dry, providing a pleasant outlook. Lighter winds add to the comfortable feel. Periods of sunshine should mostly dominate its daylight hours.
Wednesday brings an even warmer forecast with afternoon highs hovering around 21°C. Skies are set to remain partly cloudy, offering a mix of bright spells and mild breezes. This midweek scenario points to a great stretch of warming weather. Further into the days ahead, milder patterns seem likely. Gentle evenings remain likely, with nothing heavy expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.