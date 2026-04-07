Today, Tuesday, April 7, will bring bright sunshine and clear skies throughout the day in Woking. Temperatures should reach near 18°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Light winds stay consistent, making it a pleasant day overall, and there’s no hint of rain on the horizon.
Tomorrow promises even warmer weather, with plenty of sun and maximum temperatures about 21°C by midday. Early hours may see near 9°C, ensuring a gentle start. Rain seems unlikely, but afternoon clouds could move through, keeping the day interesting and bright.
Thursday might see patchy rain nearby, with a light breeze adding a refreshing feel. Afternoon highs should hover near 18°C, while morning readings near 6°C may feel crisp. A brief shower could occur in the early afternoon, though bursts of sunshine are likely to return later.
Friday looks cooler, with highs reaching about 12°C and lows dipping to near 4°C, suggesting a chillier morning. Overcast intervals may alternate with clear spells throughout the day, yet significant rainfall remains unlikely. Gentle winds bring comfortable conditions, allowing for a fairly tranquil end to the workweek.
Saturday will bring a chance of drizzle and temperatures about 16°C by midday, making for a mild weekend scenario. Lows near 7°C might accompany scattered showers, but some sunny breaks could also appear. A moderate breeze is possible, though conditions should stay generally pleasant across the region. Later in the evening, drizzle may linger, setting the tone for a damp start to the following day. Conditions remain mild.
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