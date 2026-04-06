Today is Monday, April 6, bringing clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C are expected late afternoon, with the early morning feeling cooler at about 3°C. No rain is indicated, so bright conditions will likely remain throughout the day. Clouds seem minimal, showcasing a pleasant springtime outlook.

Tomorrow promises even warmer weather news, with sunshine continuing persistently. Temperatures about 18°C are expected during peak hours, while early morning values will hover near 5°C. Staying dry remains the theme, as no hints of rain appear. The day should feel bright and comfortable, indicating a continued favourable outlook.

Wednesday looks set to reach about 20°C, marking a pleasantly warm midweek. Early figures near 8°C suggest gentle starts to the day, ideal for extended spells under sunny skies. Dry conditions continue, ensuring a consistently calm atmosphere. Sunshine dominates, reflecting a strong high-pressure presence over the region for much of the afternoon.

Thursday brings more bright weather, with maximum values hitting about 19°C and lows lingering near 10°C. Any morning haze clears swiftly, leaving mostly sunny skies. Rain remains absent from the forecast, reinforcing the pleasant pattern. In Woking, conditions mirror this mild trend, offering a welcoming atmosphere across the daytime hours.

Friday stays on track with warm sunshine dominating once again. Temperatures near 20°C arise mid-afternoon, and cooler moments hover about 9°C. Clear skies continue into the evening, confirming a run of consistently fair weather. This extended spell of dry and sunny conditions seems likely to persist, enhancing seasonal weather news.

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