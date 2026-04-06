Today is Monday, April 6, bringing clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C are expected late afternoon, with the early morning feeling cooler at about 3°C. No rain is indicated, so bright conditions will likely remain throughout the day. Clouds seem minimal, showcasing a pleasant springtime outlook.
Tomorrow promises even warmer weather news, with sunshine continuing persistently. Temperatures about 18°C are expected during peak hours, while early morning values will hover near 5°C. Staying dry remains the theme, as no hints of rain appear. The day should feel bright and comfortable, indicating a continued favourable outlook.
Wednesday looks set to reach about 20°C, marking a pleasantly warm midweek. Early figures near 8°C suggest gentle starts to the day, ideal for extended spells under sunny skies. Dry conditions continue, ensuring a consistently calm atmosphere. Sunshine dominates, reflecting a strong high-pressure presence over the region for much of the afternoon.
Thursday brings more bright weather, with maximum values hitting about 19°C and lows lingering near 10°C. Any morning haze clears swiftly, leaving mostly sunny skies. Rain remains absent from the forecast, reinforcing the pleasant pattern. In Woking, conditions mirror this mild trend, offering a welcoming atmosphere across the daytime hours.
Friday stays on track with warm sunshine dominating once again. Temperatures near 20°C arise mid-afternoon, and cooler moments hover about 9°C. Clear skies continue into the evening, confirming a run of consistently fair weather. This extended spell of dry and sunny conditions seems likely to persist, enhancing seasonal weather news.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.