Bright sunshine is expected today, Wednesday, April 8, across Woking, with skies remaining mostly clear. Temperatures near 9°C early on will climb to about 22°C by late afternoon. Rain is unlikely, though a brief patchy shower could pop up in the evening. Overall, warm conditions dominate and winds stay light.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with cooler moments in the morning. Temperatures near 7°C will rise to about 17°C, offering mild midday weather. A few light showers might develop late afternoon, but heavier rain is not expected. Conditions turn breezy, yet overall dryness prevails, keeping the day fairly comfortable and stable.
Friday appears overcast, delivering a greyer forecast overall. Temperatures near 5°C at dawn reach about 11°C by midday, suggesting a cooler atmosphere. Occasional drizzle could emerge in the afternoon, but widespread rain remains unlikely. Cloud cover persists through evening, and gentle winds help maintain calm conditions under the cloudy skies.
Saturday brings patchy rain for much of the day. Temperatures near 6°C in early hours climb to about 11°C later, though lingering showers linger into late afternoon. At times, the rainfall may intensify briefly, but there are also pockets of dry spells. Winds stay moderate, but the day remains damp.
Sunday wraps up the forecast with occasional rain and sunny breaks. Temperatures near 4°C at dawn rise to about 12°C, creating a noticeably milder scene. Showers may arrive early, though drier periods are possible by afternoon. Light winds keep things steady, ensuring a mostly manageable close to the week overall.
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