Today, Friday, April 10, offers overcast skies with minimal chance of rain. Sunshine remains limited throughout the day, and conditions feel slightly cool despite temperatures near 11°C. This forecast focuses on Woking, bringing mild breezes that won’t disrupt outdoor plans. Morning hours begin dull, but dryness holds until nightfall.
Tomorrow brings an increased possibility of patchy rain, particularly during midday. Some sunny spells might break through, though skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures hover about 11°C once again, ensuring a partly cool and damp atmosphere as gentle winds continue. Late afternoon clouds may thicken, but heavy downpours are unlikely.
Sunday follows with a likelihood of patchy rain lingering here and there. Overcast skies dominate, with brief hints of brightness expected in between. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions fairly mild, although breezes could intensify later in the day. Rainfall remains intermittent and generally light. Evening hours may turn slightly drier.
Monday is likely to see further unsettled weather, featuring occasional showers that might pass swiftly. Overcast conditions still hold strong, though the chance of brighter intervals cannot be ruled out. Temperatures stick near 11°C once more, maintaining consistent conditions through the afternoon and into the evening. Winds remain moderate, but rainfall totals should stay low.
Tuesday looks warmer, with temperatures near 14°C and a mix of sunny spells and cloudy patches. Drizzle may develop, but widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated. Skies brighten, lending a feel to the day as the week progresses. Morning chill fades, while sunshine lingers into late afternoon.
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