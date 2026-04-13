Friday remains mostly overcast, with possible scattered showers shifting in and out. Daytime warmth settles near 16°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. This weekend is expected to hold onto mild conditions, although occasional drizzle could still linger. Skies might brighten periodically, but cloudier spells are likely as well. In Woking, gentle breezes accompany these changes, offering a comfortable atmosphere overall. Any rain that does appear should remain light, granting brief moments of clearer weather between passing clouds. Severe weather is not expected overall.