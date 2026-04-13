Today, Monday, April 13 brings a bright start, with early clear skies turning to patchy rain by midday. Conditions remain fairly mild, featuring temperatures near 13°C in the afternoon and about 3°C later on. Occasional breaks in cloud could offer brief sunny spells.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies and a small hint of drizzle drifting over some areas. Daytime highs are likely to hover about 14°C, before dropping near 3°C under clearer skies late in the evening. Light winds keep conditions comfortable overall.
Wednesday features intermittent rain that could intensify sporadically, accompanied by heavier cloud cover throughout much of the day. Afternoon temperatures climb near 15°C, followed by a dip to about 7°C overnight. Occasional lulls in the rain may allow for patches of clearer sky.
Thursday begins with a veil of morning fog, gradually lifting to reveal patches of sunshine. Conditions remain pleasant, as readings hover near 17°C through midday. Later on, cloud cover may build slightly, and temperatures fall to about 7°C by late evening.
Friday remains mostly overcast, with possible scattered showers shifting in and out. Daytime warmth settles near 16°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. This weekend is expected to hold onto mild conditions, although occasional drizzle could still linger. Skies might brighten periodically, but cloudier spells are likely as well. In Woking, gentle breezes accompany these changes, offering a comfortable atmosphere overall. Any rain that does appear should remain light, granting brief moments of clearer weather between passing clouds. Severe weather is not expected overall.
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