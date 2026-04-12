Today in Woking, the weather forecast points to intermittent rain and spots of sunshine. There's a likelihood of drizzle through midday, with temperatures near 12°C at the warmest. Early morning lows hovered about 4°C, so conditions might feel cool. Breezes may reach close to 19 mph, so expect gusty spells.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain during midday and possible sunshine later. Temperatures look to peak near 13°C, while dawn hours settle about 2°C. Light breezes could ease to near 11 mph. Showers might appear through the day, but skies should brighten intermittently. Expect the occasional drizzle to linger until late afternoon.
Tuesday is set to remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 14°C at midday. Early lows dip about 4°C, creating a crisp start. Rain seems unlikely, but grey skies could persist for much of the day. Any breeze should stay light, keeping conditions relatively calm. Afternoon may see brief brighter spells.
Wednesday brings higher temperatures near 16°C and mild conditions throughout. Mornings hover about 8°C, so a gentle warmth builds by midday. Showers are forecast to appear later, bringing short bursts of rain. Winds could pick up slightly, but nothing too strong. Overcast skies may break for occasional sunshine. Expect drizzle.
Thursday continues a pattern of patchy rain, with highs near 16°C. Early readings near 6°C keep mornings cool, though sunshine might peek out. Clouds linger into the rest of the week, but heavy downpours look unlikely. Light winds stay consistent, offering conditions. Rainfall remains minimal, so dryness should be expected.
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