Today, Tuesday, April 14, brings partly cloudy skies over Woking and temperatures near 14°C. Later in the afternoon, scattered clouds may drift through, but rain remains improbable. Light breezes could keep the atmosphere fresh, ensuring the day feels comfortable overall.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain with light drizzle and temperatures about 17°C. Occasional breaks in cloud cover might offer glimpses of sun, though damp conditions are likely during the morning. A mild feeling persists, but keep in mind that showers could reappear by evening.
Thursday looks changeable, featuring intermittent rain and temperatures near 16°C. Skies may remain mostly grey, and brisk winds could blow through in spells. Conditions appear slightly cooler than the previous day, but any heavier downpours should be short-lived.
Friday brings a higher likelihood of showers, with temperatures near 17°C. Rain may linger into midday, followed by scattered clouds into late afternoon. Occasional brighter intervals are possible, yet overall conditions stay on the damp side for much of the day.
This weekend, Saturday, might bring patchy showers with temperatures about 14°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover could offer limited sunshine, though drizzle remains a possibility. Conditions appear calmer compared to earlier rain episodes, and breezes are expected to be light. Those hoping for a drier end to the week may still encounter brief wet spells. Cloudy periods might dominate by late evening, keeping skies mostly grey. However, significant downpours seem unlikely, indicating moderate conditions remain in place for the area despite the lingering chance of gentle rainfall.
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