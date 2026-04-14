This weekend, Saturday, might bring patchy showers with temperatures about 14°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover could offer limited sunshine, though drizzle remains a possibility. Conditions appear calmer compared to earlier rain episodes, and breezes are expected to be light. Those hoping for a drier end to the week may still encounter brief wet spells. Cloudy periods might dominate by late evening, keeping skies mostly grey. However, significant downpours seem unlikely, indicating moderate conditions remain in place for the area despite the lingering chance of gentle rainfall.