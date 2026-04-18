Today is Saturday, April 18, with patchy drizzle expected from the early hours, clearing towards midday for a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C are likely, falling to about 6°C overnight. Light drizzle could appear again after dark, while breezes remain moderate around the region of Woking.
Sunshine is forecast tomorrow, with temperatures near 14°C expected and lows close to 3°C. Skies remain bright throughout most of the day, with no significant rain anticipated. Crisp morning air may give way to mild midday conditions, though breezes stay gentle.
It looks partly cloudy on Monday, with occasional rain possible later. Temperatures near 13°C might appear by afternoon, dipping to about 4°C after sundown. Brief showers could move through the region, so a mix of cloud and sunshine is likely during daytime.
Expect breezy conditions on Tuesday, with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures near 11°C are predicted, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Cloud cover remains firm through much of the day, and scattered showers could emerge, though some breaks in the clouds may develop.
Warmer weather is set for Wednesday, as clear skies dominate. Temperatures near 14°C might occur, with lows about 6°C into the late hours. Sunshine should prevail, offering bright conditions through most of the day, and wind speeds are likely to stay moderate.
For the remainder of this week, conditions stay mild, with occasional cloud and breezes. Sunny spells could appear, and rain is unlikely to persist. Temperatures hover near the low to mid-teens, with nights remaining cool.
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