Today in Woking (Thursday, April 16) might feel a bit damp. Patchy rain is likely, and cloudy conditions could linger through the day. Temperatures should reach near 15°C by afternoon, dropping to about 9°C later. Despite the showers, short pockets of dryness might appear before nightfall.
Tomorrow looks similar, with patchy rain and occasional breaks. Morning figures hover near 8°C, climbing to about 16°C as the day progresses. Cloud cover remains persistent, though a few sunny glimpses may emerge. It’s worth noting some possible drizzle through late afternoon, keeping conditions somewhat unsettled.
Saturday starts this weekend with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers. Early readings sit about 7°C, rising near 15°C later on. Sunshine should break through at times, but brief rain spells remain possible. Overall, it appears mild with an evolving mix of bright and dull moments.
Sunday could feel fresher, with sunny conditions dominating much of the day. Temperatures peak near 16°C, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Skies may stay mostly clear, although a slight hint of patchy cloud might appear. The warmth remains comfortable, offering a balanced blend of gentle sunshine and occasional mild cloud.
Next week begins with Monday bringing a cooler vibe. Temperatures linger about 3°C in early hours, reaching near 11°C by midday. Overcast periods mix with patches of rain, potentially appearing sporadically throughout the afternoon. Clearer moments may still surface, but Monday’s forecast suggests cautious optimism for partial sunshine between showers. Cool breezes may drift through, keeping things fairly mild.
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