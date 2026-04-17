Today, Friday, April 17, brings a mix of clouds and light rain. Occasional drizzle may pop up in the afternoon, though some sunshine peeks through. In Woking, conditions feel mild, with temperatures near 16°C in the late afternoon. This local weather forecast suggests gentle and stable winds remain throughout the day.
Tomorrow’s weather forecast brings patchy rain once again, with mostly dry spells in the morning. Temperatures about 15°C appear by midday, and the sky could turn partly cloudy later. Light drizzle might return near dusk, but occasional sunny breaks may brighten certain periods and intervals.
This weekend starts off cool, with early readings near 3°C on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine arrives, lifting temperatures to about 14°C by midday. Skies remain mostly clear, and the chance of rain stays low. Evening conditions cool down, creating a crisp, dry end to the day overall, with minimal breeze.
The following day may bring more unsettled weather. Patchy rain looks possible from midday onward, with temperatures near 11°C at their peak. Periodic showers could linger into late afternoon, but some breaks in the clouds may develop. Nights appear chilly, dipping close to 3°C before sunrise or daybreak.
A breezy scenario arrives next, with gustier winds and possible bursts of rain. Temperatures about 13°C mark the day, though patches of sun might emerge between showers. Late afternoon sees reduced rainfall, yet stronger gusts persist into evening. Nightfall cools conditions near 6°C, ensuring a brisk and crisp feel. This forecast rounds out the current outlook.
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