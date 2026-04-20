Today, Monday, April 20, in Woking brings early sunshine with patchy rain later. Temperatures near 13°C are likely, with mild breezes around midday and lighter winds by nightfall. Moisture levels look low, so rain might remain sporadic, although a few showers could pass through during the afternoon. Skies remain cloudy.
Tomorrow offers a crisp morning with temperatures about 3°C at sunrise. Mist may develop briefly, then patchy rain is possible by midday. Afternoon conditions should brighten, hitting near 13°C. Light winds pick up speed later, but rainfall chances fall in the evening. Expect partly clear skies overnight. Cloud cover minimal.
Midweek arrives Wednesday with mostly sunny weather and minimal rain chances. Temperatures near 14°C are anticipated, ensuring a mild afternoon. Breezes become moderate, but conditions remain pleasant through late day. Clear skies cover the evening, making temperatures dip to about 6°C overnight. Dry conditions persist, supporting a calm weather outlook.
Another bright day arrives Thursday, with abundant sunshine forecast and temperatures rising near 17°C. Light winds create comfortable conditions throughout the day. Rain remains unlikely, allowing extended periods of clear skies. Evening temperatures drift down, hovering about 3°C by night. Expect stable weather as daytime warmth gradually eases after sunset.
Friday continues the sunny spell, temperatures peak near 16°C. Early hours feel chilly, dipping to about 2°C, but the afternoon remains mild. Gentle breezes persist, offering weather for most of the day. Clouds stay scarce, and no rain is forecast. Calm conditions endure into the night, rounding off the week.
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