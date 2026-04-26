Today, Sunday, April 26, brings overcast skies with no sign of rain. Early hours stay clear, turning cloudy as morning progresses. Temperatures near 17°C by midday, easing to about 9°C after sunset. Gentle breezes persist, creating a mild but cloudy day across Woking. Overnight stays cool, with about 7°C at dawn.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain moving in during the afternoon. Early sunshine gives way to cloudy skies, and showers are possible later. Temperatures near 19°C at midday, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Occasional light rain appears through evening, and chances of heavier showers rise steadily later.
The following day features additional rain, with cloudy spells continuing. Temperatures climb near 13°C, dropping to about 7°C overnight. Showers linger through morning and midday, but partial clearing may develop later. Windy periods could arise, though conditions gradually improve toward the end of the day.
Midweek brings more sunshine and less chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 15°C, falling to about 6°C at night. Light clouds might appear later in the afternoon, but most of the day remains bright. Breezy gusts are possible, but overall conditions stay pleasant and largely dry.
Later in the week sees warmer conditions, with patchy rain possible in the evening. Temperatures reach near 18°C, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Skies vary between cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the day, followed by a slight chance of showers after nightfall. Gentle breezes keep conditions overall mild. Heading into the weekend, no dramatic changes are expected, and any rainfall should remain light.
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