Today, Thursday, April 30, promises a sunny forecast with temperatures near 18°C. Weather watchers in Woking might enjoy clear skies through the afternoon, with little chance of rain. Breezes stay gentle, and conditions remain calm into nightfall, making for a pleasant evening under mostly clear skies.
Tomorrow could feel noticeably warmer with readings about 20°C, though patchy rain may arrive late in the evening. Sunny spells strongly dominate earlier in the day, so midday skies should be bright before any light showers develop. Winds seem pleasantly mild, and night-time conditions might turn partly cloudy but stay comfortable.
This weekend opens on Saturday with moderate rain and temperatures about 19°C. Rainfall might be particularly steady, though occasional breaks could appear during late morning. Cloud cover dominates most of the early hours, gradually giving way to drizzle. A moderate breeze is expected, keeping the air feeling comfortably cool.
Another day continues the showery trend on Sunday, with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 17°C. The morning might start overcast, then intermittent drips may interrupt fleeting sunshine. Rain chances remain high, but heavier downpours appear less frequent. Winds stay generally light, and conditions eventually ease overnight.
The following day sees patchy rain lingering on Monday, with temperatures near 18°C and a low risk of heavier showers. Early periods may stay pleasantly clear, but some light drizzle becomes possible by late afternoon. Cloud cover builds gradually, although calmer winds keep the day feeling mild. Evening weather might turn drier, ending on a calmer note.
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