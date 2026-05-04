Today, Monday, May 4, sees patchy rain and some overcast skies. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 8°C. Occasional light showers are likely in the afternoon, with a gentle breeze throughout the day. Skies may brighten slightly during the late evening. Sunrise brings some early mist, but it should quickly clear.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with patchy rain persisting. Temperatures close to 17°C again, dipping to near 9°C overnight. A mix of cloud cover and brief sunny spells might appear, but bursts of rain are likely at intervals throughout the day. Winds stay relatively gentle. Morning conditions might start dry before intermittent rain arrives.
Midweek looks cooler, with daytime temperatures around 13°C and lows close to 7°C. Patchy rain is possible, especially around midday, though the intensity seems light. Overcast periods should dominate, but occasional breaks in the cloud could deliver a short burst of brightness. Light winds accompany the cooler air, maintaining a mild feel.
Later in the week sees temperatures near 14°C, dropping to about 4°C overnight. Showers could develop during the afternoon, with cloud lingering by early evening, though drizzle can appear. This cooler pattern stays consistent in much of the region, including Woking, where a mix of cloud and rain is expected.
Heading into Friday, a noticeable rise brings highs about 17°C and sunny conditions. Overnight lows settle near 4°C. Any scattered showers appear minimal, and skies look brighter. This trend suggests mild weather leading into this weekend, with daytime warmth gradually building and rainfall chances decreasing.
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