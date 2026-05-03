Today, Sunday, May 3, is wet with moderate rain and occasional drizzle. In Woking, some breaks in the clouds might offer brief relief, but persistent showers remain likely. Temperatures near 18°C, dipping to about 9°C after dark. Misty conditions early on could transition to heavier rain by midday.
Tomorrow expects patchy rain alongside mostly overcast skies. Highs should reach about 16°C, with overnight lows near 9°C. Light drizzle may appear in the morning, although breaks in cloud cover could emerge later. Slight fog might develop around dawn, but any lingering dampness should ease by late afternoon.
Tuesday offers a continued chance of patchy rain, though shorter bursts of sunshine are possible. Temperatures hover near 16°C, falling to about 8°C by night. Occasional light showers could pop up in the afternoon, while a moderate breeze might keep the air feeling fresh into the early evening.
Wednesday appears calmer, with clouds lingering but little sign of more than a stray shower. Daytime highs rest about 13°C, dipping near 6°C later. Some patches of sun may peek through as the day progresses. Winds remain mild, and any lingering gloom could gradually give way to partial clearing.
Thursday should stay mostly dry, with overcast skies giving way to occasional brightness. Expect highs near 14°C and lows about 3°C. Light rain is unlikely, though a brief shower cannot be ruled out. Conditions may remain cool heading into this weekend, but overall, stable weather dominates confidently across the region for the remainder of the week overall.
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