Today, Tuesday, May 5 offers patchy rain for much of the day, making the weather feel changeable in Woking. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 10°C keep it mild. A few breaks in cloud cover could appear, but raindrops might persist later into the evening, so expect occasional damp conditions.
Tomorrow promises more unsettled weather with patchy rain continuing. Highs near 13°C and lows about 8°C indicate slightly cooler conditions. Brief spells of drier skies may emerge by midday, but showers are expected to return before dusk. Gentle breezes will accompany cloudy patches, keeping the temperature feeling a bit fresh.
Thursday’s forecast sees another rather damp spell, though fewer bursts of rain might brighten the afternoon. Highs about 15°C with early lows near 4°C suggest a chillier start. Occasional drizzle could linger, but later hours may offer mild relief under partly cloudy skies, making the day slightly less unsettled overall.
Friday looks drier and brighter, with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures near 16°C after morning lows about 4°C feel noticeably milder by midday. Only minimal risk of rain could develop late in the afternoon, but sunny spells should remain prevalent. A gentle breeze will add a pleasant hint of warmth.
This weekend arrives on Saturday with a notable boost in temperatures near 20°C, though a late-day shower could appear. The morning starts about 8°C, quickly warming under occasional sunshine. Intervals of rain are possible by evening, but earlier hours may prove calmer. Light winds keep conditions comfortable through the day.
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