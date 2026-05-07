Today, Thursday, May 7 brings patchy rain in Woking, with occasional cloud cover and light breezes. Temperatures reach about 14°C, while lows hover near 5°C tonight. Showers could linger through lunchtime, then ease slightly before dusk. Some brief breaks in the clouds may appear quite late tonight.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled weather, with more mixed skies and possible light drizzle. Temperatures could climb to about 18°C and dip near 6°C. Occasional downpours may develop throughout the afternoon, offering brief bursts of rain followed by drier spells. Evening looks calmer, though lingering clouds might stick around after sundown.
Saturday arrives with bright sunshine, marking a pleasant start to this weekend. Highs reach near 19°C, bringing warm conditions beneath mostly clear skies. Minimal rain risk remains, though a few scattered clouds might drift by midday. Later, the sunlight stays strong, but mild breezes could pick up slightly in places.
Sunday sees partly cloudy skies and slightly lower temperatures, hovering near 15°C. Early cloud cover might break at times, revealing patches of sun. Light winds mostly persist, but conditions remain relatively calm and dry overall. Afternoon hours bring a gentle mix of sun and cloud, with minimal chance of rain.
Monday turns cooler, featuring patchy rain and highs of about 12°C. Overnight values could drop near 2°C, so a crisp evening is expected. On-and-off showers may very briefly develop, yet some breaks in the cloud cover allow occasional brightness. These conditions round out the week, setting a mixed tone for upcoming days.
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