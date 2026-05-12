Today (Tuesday, May 12) in Woking looks unsettled with patchy rain and a few clear spells. Temperatures near 2°C this morning will rise to about 15°C by the afternoon, offering mild weather conditions. Expect brief drizzle in some places but also moments of sunshine across the region throughout the daytime.
Tomorrow brings occasional rain showers, with early temperatures about 5°C climbing to near 12°C later. The forecast suggests lighter drizzle in the late morning, followed by cloudy skies. Periods of dryness may appear, but skies remain mostly grey, keeping conditions somewhat cool and damp throughout much of the day ahead.
Thursday remains wet and cloudy, featuring morning mist and patches of light rain. Expect temperatures near 3°C early, reaching about 12°C by midday. Rainfall likely continues throughout, though breaks in the cloud could bring a brief glimpse of brighter conditions. Some breeze may keep afternoon sprinkles lighter, offering periodic relief.
Friday sees lingering showers, starting near 2°C and rising to about 13°C. Late afternoon clouds might give way to partial sunshine, although rain could still pop up at times. Overall, cooler moments intermingle with mild spells as the day progresses, hinting at slightly brighter spots between the drizzle and cloud.
This weekend experiences more unsettled weather, with temperatures near 4°C before midday and up to about 12°C by late afternoon. Light rain showers are forecast during much of the day, interspersed with occasional patches of clear sky. Cloud cover remains prominent, keeping conditions generally damp and fostering a cool atmosphere.
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