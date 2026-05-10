Today (Sunday, May 10) looks mainly overcast, with the chance of sunshine around midday. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 8°C. Light rain may pop up in the afternoon briefly, but overall conditions remain quite cloudy. This is a typical spring pattern in Woking.
Tomorrow brings cooler conditions, with potential patchy rain pushing through. Temperatures near 9°C and overnight lows about 2°C. Glimpses of sun could break through later in the day, though drizzle remains likely at times. The daytime breeze stays moderate, making it feel slightly chilly.
The following day should feel a bit milder, with a high near 15°C and a minimum about 2°C. Patchy rain lingers, but some breaks in the clouds could offer occasional sunshine. Light rain may continue intermittently, so conditions remain changeable. Gentle winds are forecast, creating a slightly more comfortable feeling.
Midweek sees cooler readings again, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 4°C. Periods of rain and drizzle are expected, possibly turning more frequent in the afternoon. A stronger breeze could make it feel even chillier, but brief dry intervals may still occur. Overall, a wet pattern seems likely.
This part of the week continues with patchy rain and occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 13°C and night-time values about 2°C look likely, along with a moderate breeze. Light rain showers are possible in the afternoon and could linger into the evening. Further changes may develop afterwards, but conditions stay changeable. Drizzle and cloud cover remain part of the forecast, keeping a fresh feel.
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