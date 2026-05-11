Today, Monday, May 11, starts off mostly clear, with a chance of patchy rain drifting in around midday. Temperatures about 12°C could be seen later, though early morning feels cooler near 1°C. Showers break up in the afternoon, allowing a partly cloudy ending. Light breezes remain steady through evening.
Tomorrow, Tuesday brings brighter skies, with passing clouds and sporadic drizzles. Temperatures near 15°C warm the day, though early hours hover about 2°C. Rain chances appear mostly later on, mixing with occasional sunshine. Light wind persists, making conditions fairly mild for those heading outside toward late afternoon.
Wednesday sees cloud cover thickening, leading to consistent showers throughout midday. Temperatures near 13°C might peak briefly, but cooler spells hover near 4°C at night. Patchy drizzle continues after sunset, accompanied by moderate wind. Some of these showers may drift toward Woking, adding to the overall damp outlook.
Thursday keeps rains active, with patchy drizzle dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C provide a slight lift, though early morning remains near 2°C. Daytime breaks of sunshine could occur, but intermittent showers stay likely. Gentle wind helps prevent any major chill before conditions calm slightly overnight.
Friday remains unsettled with patchy rain continuing. Temperatures about 11°C rise modestly from a cool start near 5°C. Occasional dry spells might appear, but leftover showers linger through the afternoon. This weekend could see temperatures near 11°C again, maintaining mild conditions. No harsh weather extremes are anticipated as clouds ebb and flow. Breezes taper after dusk on Friday.
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