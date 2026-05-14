Today, Thursday, May 14, sees patchy rain in Woking with occasional drizzle, keeping skies fairly cloudy. Temperatures near 12°C through the day, dipping to about 3°C after sunset. Conditions remain damp, but any heavier rain is likely to ease later in the evening, allowing some late patchy cloud.
Tomorrow brings more clouds and light rain, with temperatures about 12°C. Showers could appear in the morning, becoming steady by midday and lingering into the afternoon. Overnight lows near 4°C keep conditions chilly, though any lingering drizzle should lessen before dawn breaks. Overall, expect a damp day with occasional breaks in the cloud.
Expect mostly settled conditions on Saturday, with temperatures near 14°C. Morning sunshine may give way to patchy clouds, and there is a small risk of rain in the late afternoon. Overnight lows about 3°C keep things on the cool side. Bright spells could still appear before nightfall.
Wetter conditions arrive on Sunday, with moderate rain and occasional foggy conditions likely. Temperatures near 13°C combine with lows about 6°C, making it a milder day overall. Rainfall could persist into the evening, creating a damp conclusion to the weekend, though lighter patches might emerge briefly in some areas.
Moving into Monday, expect patchy rain nearby, with temperatures about 14°C. Skies appear largely overcast early on, although afternoon drizzle is possible. Evening conditions may remain cloudy, and overnight lows near 5°C will add a slight chill. Further rain could develop later, keeping an unsettled, slightly breezy feel to start the new week.
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