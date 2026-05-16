Today, Saturday, May 16, is showing patchy rain in Woking. Early morning starts near 1°C, climbing to about 13°C during the afternoon. Skies may remain cloudy, and light showers could pop up here and there. Winds look gentle, creating a slightly damp feel throughout much of the day.
Tomorrow keeps occasional patchy rain with low readings near 6°C and a daytime peak near 15°C. Conditions remain overcast, with possible mist early on. Gentle breezes persist, allowing moisture to linger. A few breaks in the cloud cover might appear later, but drizzle could still return into the evening.
Monday looks set for moderate rain, with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 4°C. Steady rainfall may dominate much of the day, leading to wetter conditions under mostly grey skies. Intermittent drips continue into late hours, maintaining a cool atmosphere. Winds might pick up slightly, yet remain manageable.
Tuesday should hold onto the damp trend, featuring moderate rain once more. Afternoon highs rise near 16°C, while overnight values hover about 10°C. Consistent showers linger and possibly intensify briefly. Conditions remain cloudy, with the chance of heavier bursts at intervals. Blustery breezes could appear, but nothing too forceful.
Wednesday continues the theme of unsettled weather, though patchy rain might lessen at times. Temperatures climb near 19°C, accompanied by milder conditions overnight around 12°C. Cloud cover varies, but sunny intervals are possible, especially in the late afternoon. Rain could still interrupt these brighter spells, so expect a varied mix of wet and dry moments overall.
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