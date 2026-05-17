Thursday looks even milder, expected to peak near 21°C and settle about 10°C. Patchy rain seems feasible, though extended intervals of partial cloud could deliver brighter moments. Conditions should remain calm overall, suggesting an improvement toward late week. In Woking, the outlook appears mixed but largely favourable. This weekend might carry on the pleasant vibe, yet stray drizzle cannot be dismissed. Temperatures remain elevated, reinforcing mild conditions through the final weekday.