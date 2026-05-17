Today, Sunday, May 17, brings patchy rain through much of the day, with overcast spells likely by afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 6°C promise mild conditions overall. Light drizzle emerges intermittently, so occasional damp spots are expected though brief clearer intervals could appear.
Tomorrow appears wetter overall, with moderate rain persisting throughout midday. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Skies stay murky, while showers occasionally intensify, especially into the evening. A breezier feel might develop, though calmer periods could bring brief breaks from the constant drizzle.
Tuesday may start damp, but some brighter spells might emerge by afternoon. Highest readings sit near 17°C, with minimums about 8°C. Intermittent rain remains possible, though longer dry intervals could ease conditions. Gentle winds persist, offering a mild contrast to the earlier heavier downpours.
Wednesday turns warmer, reaching near 20°C and dipping to about 10°C by night. Clouds dominate but light drizzle cannot be ruled out. Occasional sunbursts may break through, bringing a pleasant feel. Breezes stay moderate, lending comfortable conditions despite the lingering chance of brief showers.
Thursday looks even milder, expected to peak near 21°C and settle about 10°C. Patchy rain seems feasible, though extended intervals of partial cloud could deliver brighter moments. Conditions should remain calm overall, suggesting an improvement toward late week. In Woking, the outlook appears mixed but largely favourable. This weekend might carry on the pleasant vibe, yet stray drizzle cannot be dismissed. Temperatures remain elevated, reinforcing mild conditions through the final weekday.
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