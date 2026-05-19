Today, Tuesday, May 19, brings patchy rain with drizzle through the morning and afternoon. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, but brief clearer spells might appear. Temperatures near 17°C should dominate the day, slipping to about 10°C after dusk. Expect mild but damp weather overall. Some gentle breezes are likely from midday.
Tomorrow sees lingering showers before drying later on. Conditions remain noticeably overcast at times, though brighter spells may occur. Temperatures hover near 19°C, with lows around 11°C by night. Rain chances persist through midday, but the forecast suggests a calmer evening. Clouds should gradually thin, offering a slightly milder outlook.
Thursday sees bright sunshine across much of the day. Temperatures climb to about 21°C, while nights dip near 10°C. The forecast signals mostly clear skies, encouraging calmer conditions overall. Low wind speeds keep things pleasant, with minimal chance of significant rain. Expect a warmer, more settled atmosphere and lovely vibes.
Friday remains sunny and warm, reaching near 23°C by afternoon and dipping to about 11°C overnight. Skies appear mostly clear, maintaining bright weather throughout. Breezes stay light, with no rain expected. Conditions remain stable, delivering an inviting atmosphere from dawn to dusk. Perfect for a late-spring outlook and very cheerful.
This weekend brings a return of patchy rain, later in the day. Conditions still reach near 25°C, dropping to about 14°C at night. Showers might emerge, though sunny intervals are also likely. In Woking, weather remains pleasant, but occasional damp spells persist. Overall, a mix of warmth and scattered rain.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.