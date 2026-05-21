Today, Thursday, May 21, looks extremely bright with plenty of sunshine and minimal chance of rain. Conditions should remain pleasantly clear, with gentle breezes and temperatures near 21°C. Overnight might drop to about 9°C but staying dry. It’s a great start to the forecast, bringing a splendid outlook for Woking.
Tomorrow is forecast to be warmer, with a sunny vibe and temperatures near 23°C. Clouds are unlikely to bring any real rain, keeping conditions inviting. Early morning could be about 12°C, so the day heads toward truly comfortable weather. These conditions might appeal to those looking for a friendly sky.
Saturday is predicted to feature patchy rain, although temperatures may climb near 25°C. Unexpected light drizzle could appear sporadically, but there should still be moments of sunshine. The morning looks to begin at about 14°C, creating a mild start. Briefly keep an eye out for showers without any heavy downpours.
Sunday brings a continued chance of some drizzle in parts, with maximum readings about 23°C. Clouds will drift overhead, but brighter spells are expected too. Early temperatures hover near 14°C, ensuring a mild kickoff. Occasional raindrops might appear, yet nothing seems set to overshadow the generally calm and relaxed atmosphere.
Monday is likely to turn warmer again, with highs near 27°C and a risk of rain lurking later. Morning opens at about 14°C, rising into a toasty afternoon. Sunshine remains dominant for much of the day, providing vibes. Gentle warmth is expected, along with mild breezes and a pleasant close.
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