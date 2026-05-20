Today, Wednesday, May 20, brings patchy rain drifting over Woking, with a chance of light drizzle in the morning. Skies turn brighter by late afternoon, and temperatures near 18°C offer relatively mild conditions. A gentle breeze could keep clouds moving, giving brief moments of clarity through the day. A gentle wind keeps the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow, Thursday, looks sunny from sunrise, with about 21°C. Clouds remain scattered, but rainfall stays unlikely, making for a bright, clear atmosphere. Cooler starts early on quickly warm, delivering a pleasant midday for anyone stepping outside. Evening sees calm skies persisting, helping conditions stay comfortable and remain mild overnight.
Friday continues the sunny trend, pushing temperatures close to 23°C. Morning light is abundant, and breezes remain gentle. Some scattered cloud could materialise in the afternoon, though the chance of rain is slim. Late-day sunshine lingers, offering a warm close before slightly cooler conditions set in overnight.
Saturday brings patchy weather, with brief bursts of rain possible. Temperatures about 25°C could feel slightly muggy at times. Sunny intervals intermix with minor showers, so conditions may switch quickly. Cloud cover occasionally thickens, yet brighter spells stick around for a good portion of the afternoon and early evening.
This weekend wraps up with more patchy rain on Sunday, though temperatures near 23°C bring a fairly mild feel. Mornings may start foggy or misty, but partial sunshine often breaks through. Showers remain scattered, creating inconsistent skies until later in the day. Breezes stay light, maintaining gentle conditions overall.
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