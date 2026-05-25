Friday, May 29 brings a return to clear skies, with highs expected to hover near 25°C and evenings settling about 14°C. Dry conditions appear likely, allowing the weather to round off the week on a pleasant note. Woking anticipates similar sunshine, maintaining consistent warmth across the area. This forecast indicates stable patterns, avoiding any major shifts in cloud cover or rain. Overall, bright spells and mild nights define the closing of this workweek quite nicely.