Today, Friday, May 29 in Woking sees partly cloudy conditions with no rain expected. Afternoon highs reach about 23°C while the night dips near 13°C. Skies look mostly sunny in the morning, then some light cloud appears by midday. Breezes remain gentle, offering a mild start.
Tomorrow promises bright skies, with top temperatures about 24°C and lows near 10°C. No rain is expected, so sunshine should dominate through the afternoon. Evening looks calm as mild air lingers and night stays clear. A pleasant day overall across the region.
This weekend on Sunday, patchy rain may appear, especially midday, though temperatures approach about 22°C. Overnight values hover near 10°C. Intermittent cloud breaks could still allow occasional sunshine. Light drizzle might pass in some areas, but heavier rainfall remains unlikely at this time.
Expect additional patchy rain Monday, with maximum readings near 20°C. Overnight falls to about 11°C. Overcast skies might linger, though some clear patches are possible. Showers continue intermittently, bringing light dampness rather than intense downpours.
Moderate rain looks likely Tuesday, holding daytime peaks near 19°C and lows about 13°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud may offer brief dryness, but steadier showers could develop later. Rainfall might be heavier than earlier days, so expect a damper environment overall.
Later this week, conditions may remain completely variable with possible showers. Occasional sunshine could still appear, keeping daytime values near the high teens. Nights stay moderate, edging about 12°C. No heavy downpours are predicted, though further light rain cannot be ruled out.
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