Today, Monday, June 1 in Woking may begin with clear conditions before clouds roll in by midday. Light drizzle could develop later, and patchy rain is possible during the afternoon. Temperatures about 20°C are expected, dipping near 9°C overnight. Moderate winds might bring a breezy feel throughout the day.
Tomorrow, Tuesday could feature moderate rain from morning onward. Some breaks may appear late in the day, but conditions stay damp overall. Temperatures about 19°C and lows near 13°C keep things fairly mild. Occasional heavier bursts are likely, so expect spells of persistent wet weather throughout. Winds remain generally moderate.
Wednesday’s weather might bring morning clouds, followed by partial sun and scattered rain. Temperatures about 19°C could peak midday, with nighttime lows near 11°C. Light drizzle is possible later, though drier moments should appear too. The breeze picks up slightly, and conditions vary between cloudy spells and occasionally passing showers.
Thursday is likely to stay often overcast with patchy rain at intervals and some mild morning mist. Temperatures about 17°C offer cooler daytime conditions, dropping near 11°C overnight. Light rain showers might surface in the afternoon, accompanied by moderate breezes. Expect occasional dryness, though scattered rainfall remains a recurring feature.
Friday sees patchy rain, with temperatures about 18°C and lows near 9°C. Light rain might persist around midday, though the afternoon could turn a bit brighter. Breezy and occasional gusty conditions remain, but partial sun may break through. This weekend looks set to maintain similar weather patterns, with showers likely.
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