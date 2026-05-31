Today, Sunday, May 31 promises a bright start with clear skies, though patchy rain could move in during the afternoon. In Woking, the forecast stays fairly calm with only light drizzle expected later on. Temperatures near 21°C keep things comfortable, making for a mild day overall.
Tomorrow brings occasional showers that may intensify by evening. Skies look mostly cloudy during the morning, and temperatures about 20°C should feel fairly warm. Light drizzle could appear off and on, but breaks in the cloud cover offer glimpses of sunshine between the wetter spells.
Heavy rain sets in Tuesday, with grey skies dominating and frequent bursts of downfall. Temperatures about 19°C keep conditions moderate, although persistent showers may linger much of the day. Gusts could pick up at times, bringing extra blustery spells that make for a wet and unsettled period.
Patchy rain continues Wednesday, offering lighter showers but still overcast skies. Temperatures near 17°C mean a cooler feel than previous days. While steady drizzle is more likely in the afternoon, a few breaks might occur periodically. Overall, a damp pattern looks set to remain, keeping the day subdued and moist.
More unsettled weather is on the horizon Thursday, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures about 17°C maintain a mild feel, though the breeze may add a mild chill. Occasional drizzle will come and go, interspersed with cloudy spells. The rest of the week looks showery, maintaining a similar unsettled skies. Overall, conditions remain variable, concluding a wet stretch of forecasts.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.