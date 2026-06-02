Today, Tuesday, June 2, heavy rain is expected to dominate the local weather forecast, with temperatures near 19°C. Morning showers look quite intense, gradually easing into a more persistent drizzle by midday. Overcast conditions linger into late afternoon, with grey skies potentially breaking slightly by early evening. Overnights drop to about 12°C, inviting a cooler feel. In Woking, consistent rain showers remain likely throughout much of the day.
Tomorrow keeps a damp outlook, delivering moderate rain across most areas and lifting to temperatures about 18°C by mid-afternoon. Occasional bursts of drizzle continue through late morning, but heavier showers could return in the evening. Patchy cloud cover dominates overhead, limiting any bright spells. Night-time levels hover near 10°C, making it feel brisk if rain persists.
Thursday appears unsettled again, featuring more moderate rain and temperatures hovering near 16°C. A combination of cloud and lingering drizzle may greet early risers, with intermittent showers persisting into late afternoon. Conditions might shift towards lighter rainfall towards evening, yet skies stay mostly overcast. After dark, readings drift to about 11°C, ensuring a fairly cool close to the day.
Friday maintains the rainy theme, but patches of steadier cloud could break up by noon. Temperatures reach about 18°C, although early hours remain close to 10°C. Morning downpours look scattered, giving way to possible sunny spells later. Even so, lingering drizzle cannot be ruled out.
This weekend continues with moderate rain near 17°C and about 11°C overnight. Heavier spells remain possible, still with brisk gusts after sunset.
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