Today, Tuesday, June 2, heavy rain is expected to dominate the local weather forecast, with temperatures near 19°C. Morning showers look quite intense, gradually easing into a more persistent drizzle by midday. Overcast conditions linger into late afternoon, with grey skies potentially breaking slightly by early evening. Overnights drop to about 12°C, inviting a cooler feel. In Woking, consistent rain showers remain likely throughout much of the day.