Today, Friday, June 5 in Woking has patchy rain early on and partial sunshine later. Temperatures near 17°C could feel pleasant despite occasional light showers. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and any bursts of rain should be minimal, giving a mild start to the forecast period. Light breezes remain; stronger gusts stay unlikely.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain through much of the morning. Temperatures about 17°C keep conditions cool, with heavier downpours expected into the afternoon. Steadier rain persists, making for a damp day overall, though occasional breaks may offer brief chances of clearer skies. Winds could rise slightly but remain manageable.
This weekend continues with patchy rain on Sunday, as temperatures near 19°C bring a slight boost. Skies appear varied, moving between light showers and occasional sunshine. By late afternoon, conditions turn calmer, giving way to a more settled outlook. Breezy conditions persist; sunshine might still appear.
Early next week sees Monday offering moderate rain again. Temperatures about 17°C keep things slightly cool, while showers stick around throughout the day. Brief lulls might bring occasional brighter spells, yet overall conditions remain unsettled and damp for much of the hours ahead. Wind speeds hover around levels without gusts.
Moving on, Tuesday brings patchy rain and occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures near 17°C keep the air mild, with brief showers more likely into the afternoon. Some dry spells offer relief, but lingering clouds and light breezes underline the changeable pattern through the remainder of this week. Light winds remain moderate, ensuring no disruptive conditions.
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