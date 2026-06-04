Today, Thursday, June 4, sees patchy rain in Woking, with occasional drizzle throughout the day. Intervals of light rain showers are possible into the afternoon, and heavier bursts might pop up later. Skies remain mostly grey, though a brief dry spell might appear by evening. Temperatures near 18°C and dropping to about 12°C could feel mild despite passing showers.
Tomorrow looks brighter, featuring partly cloudy conditions and minimal drizzle at times. Gentle sunshine could break through mid-morning, bringing a welcome contrast. Temperatures near 17°C and dipping to about 9°C promise a cooler start, with most of the day staying dry. Intervals of brightness round out the afternoon.
Expect moderate rain on Saturday, with heavier spells scattered around midday. Showers might persist through early afternoon, keeping conditions damp. Temperatures near 17°C and a low of about 11°C should keep the atmosphere fresh, though frequent rain could linger. Overcast skies may dominate well into the evening.
Some patchy rain nearby is possible on Sunday, though it seems limited overall. Skies might remain somewhat cloudy, allowing only occasional sunbeams. Temperatures near 19°C paired with lows about 8°C will offer a mild day. Any damp spells are likely brief and scattered, making for a more settled stretch.
A return of patchy rain could arrive Monday, bringing occasional drizzle around midday. Temperatures near 18°C and dropping to about 11°C keep it moderated. Heavier bursts are less likely, but clouds may linger. Further into the week, weather remains changeable, without a strong shift toward extended sunshine.
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