Today is Monday, June 8, and skies are set to be cloudy with occasional patchy rain. Drizzle may appear at intervals but expect a mild feel with temperatures near 17°C. Showers might persist into the afternoon with a gentle breeze.
Tomorrow brings more patchy drizzle, with morning mist clearing to reveal pockets of sunshine. Temperatures about 17°C should keep conditions relatively comfortable. Some light rain may appear around midday, but drier spells could follow. In Woking, clouds might linger, yet overall climate remains mild and breezy.
The midweek weather forecast remains cool with patchy rain drifting in, particularly by midday. Wednesday might see temperatures near 17°C, with some light rain showers brightening to partial sunshine later on. Drizzle remains possible, but cooler mornings ease into milder afternoons, keeping the daily outlook relatively mixed.
Thursday appears chillier, with moderate rain possible early on. Temperatures near 15°C accompany overcast skies, though occasional breaks in the clouds might occur. Conditions could turn slightly windy, carrying a brisk sensation through the afternoon. Showery spells may persist, so lighter rain could alternate with brief drier intervals.
Friday transitions to a warmer spell, with temperatures near 21°C and mostly overcast skies giving way to the possibility of patchy drizzle. Sunshine might pop up later, hinting at a gentle rise in daytime warmth. This pleasant shift signals a brighter end to the week, promising mild conditions. Conditions should stay reasonably warm this weekend, holding near 21°C and keeping a gentle breeze. Precipitation remains unlikely beyond scattered drizzle.
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