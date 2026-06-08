Friday transitions to a warmer spell, with temperatures near 21°C and mostly overcast skies giving way to the possibility of patchy drizzle. Sunshine might pop up later, hinting at a gentle rise in daytime warmth. This pleasant shift signals a brighter end to the week, promising mild conditions. Conditions should stay reasonably warm this weekend, holding near 21°C and keeping a gentle breeze. Precipitation remains unlikely beyond scattered drizzle.