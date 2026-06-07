Today, Sunday, June 7, delivers patchy rain and mostly cloudy conditions. Woking is likely to see only brief moisture, with skies turning cloudy later on. Temperatures near 19°C and a low near 8°C ensure a mild feel. Light breezes continue, but no heavy downpours are expected through the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning, carrying a higher chance of showers in the morning and moderate clouds throughout. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions cool, while winds remain gentle. A mixture of light rain and brief breaks in cloud cover could linger, so anticipate intermittent damp spells heading into the afternoon.
The next day continues the mild trend, though patchy rain remains possible during early hours. Highs near 17°C and lows near 7°C sustain comfortable conditions, with occasional clouds. Showers might ease by midday, allowing some brighter spells later. Light breezes pick up, but heavier rainfall is unlikely.
Midweek arrives with more showers and possible drizzle. Conditions remain moderate, with temperatures near 17°C and a low near 8°C. Early mist may appear, though breaks in the clouds could bring some afternoon brightness. Drizzly patches remain scattered, but no intense storms look likely as breezes stay light.
Later in the week, cooler air sets in, with highs near 14°C and lows about 8°C. Persistent rain is forecast, and drizzle appears likely for much of the day. Heavier bursts may occur sporadically, pairing with overcast skies. Despite the dampness, conditions should remain relatively calm, continuing the mild pattern. Occasional breaks might emerge briefly too.
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