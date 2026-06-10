Today, Wednesday, June 10, features patchy rain, with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C are expected, dipping to about 7°C in the evening. Cloud cover may linger, and some light showers could appear by midday. Breezes remain moderate but carry clouds overhead. The region, including Woking, sees winds throughout the day.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain with high chances of showers. Temperatures near 14°C could drop to about 7°C by nightfall. Intermittent drizzle and heavier bursts may occur, skies remain cloudy for much of the day. Occasional breaks could appear, but the overall outlook stays damp with steady winds keeping conditions cool.
Friday looks brighter with patchy rain limited to short spells. Temperatures near 21°C should provide a mild afternoon, and early lows about 14°C keep mornings comfortable. Skies may shift between overcast and clearer moments, though any rainfall remains gentle. Gusts pick up, but calmer conditions by evening offer pleasant weather.
Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 22°C and lows about 12°C. Misty patches in early hours quickly clear, giving way to bright sunshine throughout much of the day. Light breezes keep conditions comfortable, while the absence of rain allows more consistent warmth. Evening cools, but clear skies linger.
Sunday offers even warmer conditions, with highs near 26°C and lows about 12°C. Skies remain mostly clear, and gentle winds ensure a calm atmosphere. Sunshine dominates into late afternoon, bringing bright weather for most of the day. Nightfall sees temperatures retreat, though cloud cover stays minimal. Conditions stay dry overall.
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