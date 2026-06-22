Today, Monday, June 22, in Woking brings plenty of sunshine with no sign of rain. Morning light breezes give way to a bright afternoon, and temperatures near 30°C drop to about 15°C under clear skies overnight. Conditions stay calm, reinforcing a classic summer weather vibe.
Tomorrow brings hotter conditions with a maximum near 35°C and minimal chance of rain. Morning hours may feature a slight thundery touch, but sunny spells dominate the forecast. Evening lows hover about 18°C, while mostly clear skies persist, indicating a continued stretch of warm weather.
The midweek outlook on Wednesday continues the intense heat, with temperatures nearing 36°C and no planned rain. Early morning mildness transitions quickly into a scorching afternoon. Overnight, values hold near 21°C, sustaining dry air and delivering more clear skies. Sunny conditions ensure consistent weather throughout the day.
A slight possibility of patchy rain emerges on Thursday, though the day remains extremely warm with highs near 37°C. Occasional clouds might build during midday, but dryness prevails overall. Evening temperatures drop to about 19°C, providing moderate relief. Partly cloudy conditions linger, maintaining a hot spell for most hours.
The end of the week on Friday sees sunshine returning with temperatures near 30°C and hardly any rain. Morning warmth quickly rises, yet conditions remain generally clear. By nightfall, values settle about 17°C. This weekend is set to stay balmy, prolonging the sunny stretch into upcoming days without significant showers. No abrupt changes are forecast as the week transitions toward further very hot conditions.
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