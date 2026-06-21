Expect bright skies today, Sunday, June 21 in Woking. Skies remain clear from dawn with sunshine through late afternoon. Temperatures near 28°C promise a warm day. No rain appears likely, so conditions stay bright into the evening. Light clouds may drift overhead but should not disrupt the sun.
Tomorrow brings more sunshine with daytime warmth reaching about 29°C. Dry skies prevail for most hours, though faint thunder could pop up later. No major rain is expected, so the day remains mostly serene. Gentle breezes add to the pleasant setting, maintaining a relaxed vibe overall.
Hotter conditions develop Tuesday, touching temperatures about 33°C and patchy rain nearby. Early thunderstorms may loom without soaking everyone, but clouds will pass swiftly, uncovering brighter skies. Humidity rises as the afternoon progresses, intensifying the heat. Rain chances remain minimal, so sunshine will still dominate for much of the day.
Scorching conditions arrive Wednesday, climbing near 36°C under strong sunshine. Some evening thunder could rumble, but any showers look brief. Clear stretches prevail, though heavier heat persists well after midday. Lack of substantial rain keeps things dry, so daytime conditions remain balmy for those stepping outdoors, especially in the late afternoon.
The sizzling trend extends Thursday, with temperatures about 37°C. No meaningful rain shows up, leaving skies mostly sunny from dawn to dusk. Minimal breeze offers limited relief under the intense sun. Late afternoon hours could feel especially hot as conditions remain consistently warm. Searing heat is likely to persist into the evening. Clear spells remain.
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