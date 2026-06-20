Today, Saturday, June 20, brings patchy rain over Woking with some overcast spells lingering in the morning. Temperatures near 25°C should feel pleasant, dropping to about 15°C overnight. Local weather watchers might see brief sunshine breaking through, although occasional clouds could drift by.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with temperatures reaching about 30°C and lows near 16°C. Sunshine appears likely to dominate most of the day, bringing a welcome dose of warmth. Light breezes may arise in the afternoon, keeping fresh air circulating under those clear skies.
Monday is expected to see patchy rain on and off, with peaks near 32°C and lows about 16°C. Early morning clouds could appear, but brighter intervals are still in play. Thunder remains a possibility, though any rumblings should pass quickly, allowing for a generally warm afternoon ahead.
Tuesday carries the chance of light showers, but most of the day looks sunny. Highs about 34°C and lows near 18°C maintain a summery feel. Rain could briefly interrupt outdoor plans, yet sunshine is set to dominate once clouds clear. Evening hours might offer a pleasant breeze as temperatures dip slightly.
Wednesday sees blazing sunshine with a scorching high near 36°C and lows about 20°C. The rest of the week remains bright, sustaining a hot spell that could linger. While rain chances appear minimal, occasional cloudy patches are not ruled out. Heat continues to build, ensuring a dry outlook for those craving consistent summer weather. Temperatures may stay elevated well into the evening. Expect lingering heat.
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